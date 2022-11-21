Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles

BURNT CHIMNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery needs your help to keep their milk on store shelves. The creamery posted a “wanted” poster on social media recently, asking customers to please return their quart-sized bottles.

“We had to put out a little PSA to everybody to return their bottles because we are in desperate, desperate need of them because we rely on the circular system. We need people to send them back before we can send out the bottles with milk in them. So, please, please, return your bottles if you have them,” said Homestead Creamery Community Manager Amy Rice.

It’s eggnog and custard season, which means, they’re going to need those bottles to keep up with demand.

“People have started with the eggnog hype a little early this year; but if you’re holding onto bottles and the holidays are coming up that hurts the people who are waiting until Thanksgiving or Christmas to start with the eggnog hype,” Rice said.

While it’s still fall, you might want to try their seasonal pumpkin flavor that’s a favorite for many. They also have three winter ice-cream flavors that will get you in the Christmas mood.

“We’ve got eggnog flavored ice-cream, which tastes a lot like the eggnog in the bottle, but in ice-cream form. We’ll also have peppermint ice-cream and gingerbread,” Rice explained.

With so many holiday office parties and family get-togethers this time of year, they’ve got you covered for your table spread.

“We’re also doing some deli and cookie trays. We’ve got some deals if you’re getting it for a certain amount of people, if you’re getting it for a business. So, if you’re having some holiday parties around the office or even for your home or your family, we have those available, as well,” Rice said.

The Farm Market is also full of holiday gifts.

“There’s some local artisanal products, but we also have a lot of décor – things you can put on your Christmas tree, in your home,” Rice said.

The Homestead Creamery Farm Market is open Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

