Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive...
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) as he looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for 191 yards, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Washington Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans.

Heinicke had another solid performance to help the Commanders build on last week’s victory over Philadelphia and win their fifth of six.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said after the game that Heinicke will remain the starter even when Carson Wentz is healthy.

Davis Mills threw two interceptions and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense as the Texans lost their fifth straight and remained the NFL’s only one-win team.

