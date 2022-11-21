Leader of VMI football to resign

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After eight seasons with the Keydets, Scott Wachenheim informed VMI over the weekend that he will be stepping down as head football coach.

“I have reluctantly accepted Coach Scott Wachenheim’s resignation as VMI’s head football coach,” said Major General Cedric T. Wins after receiving the word of Wachenheim’s move. “Over the past eight seasons, Coach Wachenheim has led our cadet-athletes to achieve a great deal of success on the football field, in the classroom, and as individuals of character. I am grateful to Coach Wachenheim for his unquestioned dedication to our football players and cadet-athletes over the years and will fondly remember those times when we celebrated the Southern Conference championship and the return of the Silver Shako trophy during his tenure. He has been a great and committed friend to the VMI family. I wish both Scott and his wife Karla the best in their next chapter of life.”

“I cannot thank Coach Wachenheim enough for his time here at VMI,” added Virginia Military Institute Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jim Miller. “Coach Wachenheim is a tremendous leader of men and helped bring success both on and off the football field. We have a strong foundation here with our returning players, and we remain excited about the future of VMI Football as we integrate incoming players and staff that will help guide us to future success.”

Wachenheim lead the Keydets to their first Southern Conference championship since 1977.

The winner of multiple national coach of the year awards in the Spring of 2021, he led VMI Football to a 6-5 record in the fall of 2021, giving the program its first back-to-back winning seasons since 1961-62.

Assistant Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Bill Parker will hold the interim role while a search for Wachenheim’s replacement is underway.

