Man arrested for making threats against Danville school

51-year-old Douglas Scholz, arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville.
51-year-old Douglas Scholz, arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville.
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department.

51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville.

Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family, threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property and threats of death or bodily injury to healthcare providers.

