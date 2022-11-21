Man arrested for making threats against Danville school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department.

51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville.

Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family, threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property and threats of death or bodily injury to healthcare providers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.