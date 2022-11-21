Man reported missing from Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday.

Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street in Lovingston the evening of November 20 to visit a friend, but has not been reported seen since.

Berry takes medications regularly, according to investigators, who don’t know if he has any medication with him.

Berry is described as Black, 5′5″ and 185 pounds, with brown eyes with glasses and black hair in dreadlocks. When he left his home Sunday, he was wearing a black and white rack suit with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or dial 911 if you see Berry so the department can ensure he is safe.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.