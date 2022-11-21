Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man reported missing from Nelson County

Ricardo "Rico" Berry, reported missing from Nelson County
Ricardo "Rico" Berry, reported missing from Nelson County(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday.

Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street in Lovingston the evening of November 20 to visit a friend, but has not been reported seen since.

Berry takes medications regularly, according to investigators, who don’t know if he has any medication with him.

Berry is described as Black, 5′5″ and 185 pounds, with brown eyes with glasses and black hair in dreadlocks. When he left his home Sunday, he was wearing a black and white rack suit with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or dial 911 if you see Berry so the department can ensure he is safe.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Department reports that two men were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene.
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
New River Valley Regional Jail
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say
Credit: Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office
Girl, 9, reported missing out of Stafford Co. found safe

Latest News

Faith-based Non-profit in Search of Extra Staffers
Faith-based non-profit in search of extra staffers
Faith-based Non-profit in Search of Extra Staffers
Faith-based Non-profit in Search of Extra Staffers
Omni Homestead Great Hall Tree Arrives
Omni Homestead gets its 2022 Christmas tree
Leader of VMI football to resign
Vinton Christmas Parade is December 1
Vinton Christmas Parade is December 1