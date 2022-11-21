Birthdays
Martinsville Chief of Police to retire

Credit: City of Martinsville
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years of helping keep the City of Martinsville safe, Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady has announced he will retire effective January 1, 2023.

“Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be the strength and professionalism of our department and I am glad to have been a part of that. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the Police Chief for the city of Martinsville and represent the hard-working men and women of the department.”

Cassady has worked as a patrol officer, patrol supervisor, a narcotics investigator, SWAT Team Commander, supervisor of the narcotics unit, captain, deputy chief and in 2017, was named Martinsville’s Chief of Police.

He is noticed for stressing the importance of creating a community environment through policing and maintaining the professionalism of the unity by earning department reaccreditation for a sixth four-year term, according to the City.

Cassady submitted his paperwork in October, according to a release from the City.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

