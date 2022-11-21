Birthdays
Name released of driver killed in wreck on I-81/I-64

By WHSV Newsroom and WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a driver killed in a crash that clogged traffic Saturday on I-81 and I-64 in Augusta County.

VSP said the driver of a Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As he was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, he allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it hit a Toyota Tacoma pickup.

A passenger in the Toyota, Mark Fanning, 76 of Maine, died at the scene.

The drivers of the Toyota and the big rig were taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. Ronald W. Wenger, 59 of Broadway, Va., the driver of the big rig, was charged with reckless driving.

