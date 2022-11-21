ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Dominique Dempah from LewisGale Physicians joined us on Here @ Home to discuss this deadly disease.

Dr. Dempah specializes in the minimally-invasive treatment of pancreatic cancer and other benign and malignant gastrointestinal disorders.

He talked to us about the function of the pancreas and the factors that can increase your risk of pancreatic cancer. He also discussed the pancreatic Whipple Procedure, which is something he specializes in.

