Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Important information on this deadly disease
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Dominique Dempah from LewisGale Physicians joined us on Here @ Home to discuss this deadly disease.

Dr. Dempah specializes in the minimally-invasive treatment of pancreatic cancer and other benign and malignant gastrointestinal disorders.

He talked to us about the function of the pancreas and the factors that can increase your risk of pancreatic cancer. He also discussed the pancreatic Whipple Procedure, which is something he specializes in.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Department reports that two men were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene.
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
New River Valley Regional Jail
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say
Credit: Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office
Girl, 9, reported missing out of Stafford Co. found safe

Latest News

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Firefighter Offers Cooking Safety Tips for Thanksgiving
Firefighter Offers Cooking Safety Tips for Thanksgiving
Name released of driver killed in wreck on I-81/I-64
Avoid scams on Black Friday/Cyber Monday