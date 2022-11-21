Omni Homestead gets its 2022 Christmas tree

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Omni Homestead Release) - The centerpiece of The Omni Homestead Resort’s holiday season, the Great Hall tree, has arrived.

This year’s tree is a Fraser fir, a species native to the southern Allegheny Mountains. According to the resort, “With its rounded needles and rich blue and silver coloring, this tree has become the most popular type of Christmas tree sold in North America in recent years. Sensitive to elevation, Fraser firs are grown on plantations at more than 3,000 feet above sea level. A Fraser fir can grow as much as 18 inches per season and as tall as 80 feet in its life span.”

The 2022 tree was planted 30 years ago at Henderson Tree Farm in Avery County, North Carolina, according to the resort. At the time it was picked, it was more than 24 feet tall.

It’s now being prepared for the resort’s tree festivities, set for Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

