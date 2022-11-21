Police: Charges pending in fatal Tazewell County crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash in Tazewell County Thursday morning.

Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Rt. 1401.

51-year-old David Lee, of Tazewell, was stopped on eastbound U.S. 460 after being involved in an earlier crash, when he and his vehicle were hit by 45-year-old Michelle Boyd, of North Tazewell.

Lee died at the scene.

Boyd wasn’t injured in the crash. Police say charges are pending.

