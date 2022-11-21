Birthdays
Roanoke City Council approves smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties

Every apartment and rental property is required to have a smoke alarm.
Every apartment and rental property is required to have a smoke alarm.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council members approved a smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties throughout the city on Monday.

It requires every landlord to have a working smoke detector installed for tenants by the time they move in. However, it’s the responsibility of the tenant to change the batteries and make sure its working while they rent.

The ordinance comes after several fatal fires in Roanoke City.

Roanoke Fire EMS’s deputy chief explained how this ordinance is another way to improve public safety.

”For us, this is just another tool in the tool box that if education fails and if encouragement fails, then we have an option to enforce this really critical safety tool,” deputy chief David Guynn said.

Fire officials will spend the next three months educating landlords about the installations.

Anyone who needs a smoke detector should contact Roanoke Fire EMS.

