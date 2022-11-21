Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of more volunteers

By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent.

For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for the horses who now call it home.

“Winter here he’s blind so there’s not a lot of people that want to take on a blind horse. So, they’ll live their lives out here with us. As long as they’re not in any pain or suffering. They just kind of hang out and eat said Pat Muncy the CEO and founder of the Roanoke

Pat usually takes care of feeding and tending to the farm but recently she shattered her ankle, making it hard to get things done.

“So I’m unable to get around and do my normal feedings and everything like normal,” said Muncy.

Now, most of the work has fallen on family, board members, and the few volunteers they do have.

“Coming here-- they are all special – they are gifts of God. Two of them I fell in love with, so I did adopt, " said Linda Howlett a longtime volunteer with the RVHR.

Volunteers have become few and far in between and having an extra set of hands can make a difference.

“It’s not that we need you, the horses need you. The animals need you. They love the attention-- as you can see-- you know so if you have ever been around them, you know that you know the feeling,” said Muncy.

“It is for the horses -- they need it is not their fault they are here --- a lot of love goes a long way when it comes to animals,” said Howett.

If you are interested in volunteering here is what you need to know:

You can help feed the rescued herd in the mornings Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. or in the evenings Monday-Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Feeding normally only takes 1-2 hours and training is available.

If you are interested in volunteering, please email info@rvhr.com or call 540-525-1251 for forms and additional information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Department reports that two men were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene.
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
New River Valley Regional Jail
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say
Credit: Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office
Girl, 9, reported missing out of Stafford Co. found safe
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods

Latest News

Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 21, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 21, 2022
Brush fire in Roanoke County Sunday morning.
Brush fire put out in Roanoke County Sunday
The Horse Rescue Needs Volunteers
The Horse Rescue Needs Volunteers