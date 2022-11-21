Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of more volunteers

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent.

For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for the horses who now call it home.

“Winter here he’s blind so there’s not a lot of people that want to take on a blind horse. So, they’ll live their lives out here with us. As long as they’re not in any pain or suffering. They just kind of hang out and eat said Pat Muncy the CEO and founder of the Roanoke

Pat usually takes care of feeding and tending to the farm but recently she shattered her ankle, making it hard to get things done.

“So I’m unable to get around and do my normal feedings and everything like normal,” said Muncy.

Now, most of the work has fallen on family, board members, and the few volunteers they do have.

“Coming here-- they are all special – they are gifts of God. Two of them I fell in love with, so I did adopt, " said Linda Howlett a longtime volunteer with the RVHR.

Volunteers have become few and far in between and having an extra set of hands can make a difference.

“It’s not that we need you, the horses need you. The animals need you. They love the attention-- as you can see-- you know so if you have ever been around them, you know that you know the feeling,” said Muncy.

“It is for the horses -- they need it is not their fault they are here --- a lot of love goes a long way when it comes to animals,” said Howett.

If you are interested in volunteering here is what you need to know:

You can help feed the rescued herd in the mornings Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. or in the evenings Monday-Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Feeding normally only takes 1-2 hours and training is available.

If you are interested in volunteering, please email info@rvhr.com or call 540-525-1251 for forms and additional information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.