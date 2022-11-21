Birthdays
Second person dies after Roanoke crash

Roanoke Police Department reports two men were ejected from the vehicle after a crash Sunday.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police.

Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Both men were thrown from the car.

Police said speed was a likely factor in the crash.

