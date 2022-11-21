Official: 1 dead, 16 hurt after SUV crashes into Apple store

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and 16 others injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz gave the details about the crash at a news conference Monday.

Police were investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham after the crash shortly before 11 a.m.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

