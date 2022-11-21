Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88

The special price runs through November 28th.
The special price runs through November 28th.(WITN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time.

The promotion lasts through November 28.

“Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The price will only be available at 368 stores. Customers can check if their local Sheetz stores sell Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Department reports that two men were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene.
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
New River Valley Regional Jail
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say
Credit: Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office
Girl, 9, reported missing out of Stafford Co. found safe

Latest News

Brush fire on Gardner Farm Road in Huddleston
Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire
Brush fire on Gardner Farm Road in Huddleston
Brush fire on Gardner Farm Road in Huddleston
Social Security benefits will go up in January by 8.7%
Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Police: Charges pending in fatal Tazewell County crash