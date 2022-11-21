Temperatures warm-up this week
Tracking late-week shower chances
- A cold start this morning
- We continue to warm this week
- Still tracking late-week rain chance
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY
Warmer and quieter conditions arrive to kick off the short workweek. Expect mostly sunny conditions through Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 50s for most hometowns each afternoon. Some lower 60s are likely on Wednesday. Low temperatures moderate back into the 20s and 30s.
THANKSGIVING DAY & FRIDAY
Confidence is increasing that most, if not all, of Thanksgiving Day will be dry throughout our hometowns. A few showers are possible very late in the evening, but most should remain dry. Scattered showers are likely Black Friday. Some lingering moisture is possible early Saturday morning.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Drier weather moves in for the weekend. Expect pleasant temperatures Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures may warm back to near 60 by Sunday afternoon.
