Temperatures warm-up this week

Tracking late-week shower chances
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • A cold start this morning
  • We continue to warm this week
  • Still tracking late-week rain chance

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

Warmer and quieter conditions arrive to kick off the short workweek. Expect mostly sunny conditions through Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 50s for most hometowns each afternoon. Some lower 60s are likely on Wednesday. Low temperatures moderate back into the 20s and 30s.

THANKSGIVING DAY & FRIDAY

Confidence is increasing that most, if not all, of Thanksgiving Day will be dry throughout our hometowns. A few showers are possible very late in the evening, but most should remain dry. Scattered showers are likely Black Friday. Some lingering moisture is possible early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Drier weather moves in for the weekend. Expect pleasant temperatures Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures may warm back to near 60 by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

