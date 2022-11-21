Vinton Christmas Parade is December 1

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Vinton Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m., beginning at the Vinton War Memorial.

There will be pre-parade entertainment at the municipal building beginning at 6 p.m.

The Vinton Chamber of Commerce calls it the “Christmas Parade of the Future.”

