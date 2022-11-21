Birthdays
Vinton Christmas Parade is December 1

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Vinton Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m., beginning at the Vinton War Memorial.

There will be pre-parade entertainment at the municipal building beginning at 6 p.m.

The Vinton Chamber of Commerce calls it the “Christmas Parade of the Future.”

Click here for more information and watch the video to see the Chamber’s Executive Director Angie Chewning and Chasity Barber with the Town of Vinton stop by 7@four to preview the parade.

Faith-based Non-profit in Search of Extra Staffers
