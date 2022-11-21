WATCH LIVE: Problem Gambling Supports and Barriers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday night at 7pm, join WDBJ7′s Jean Jadhon for a live discussion on problem gambling and how to get help.

From horse races and sports books to casinos with blackjack tables and slot machines, gambling brings billions into Virginia.

There’s no doubt an economic benefit, with more jobs and money for communities across the Commonwealth.

But for every 1,000 people who gamble, 20 will become addicted.

In our special report, we’re taking a look at the dark side of gambling and what, if anything, is being done to help those who are addicted.

Watch our live discussion moderated by WDBJ7′s Jean Jadhon with Peer Counselor Billy Hoffman and Carolyn Hawley, the Director for the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling.

You can reach the Problem Gambling Hotline at 1 888 532-3500

