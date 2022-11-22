Birthdays
2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. They did not state whether the two killed were onboard the helicopter or if there were other injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

