5 Points Music Sanctuary raising money to buy building

(WDBJ) - 5 Points Music Foundation founder Tyler Godsey joined Here @ Home to talk about its fundraising goal to buy its building.

The old church that sits near the corner of Jefferson Street and Maple Ave SW in Roanoke has been converted into a venue space and for the last several years it has hosted events, concerts and other festivals.

The foundation’s mission is to make those events and our lives more accessible by thinking of people with disabilities and looking at ways to be more accommodating.

This Giving Tuesday 5 Points wants you to help with that mission and consider donating or attending a special dinner and performance with Holly Bowling w. John Kadlecik.

The money raised will go toward the foundation’s capital campaign to raise $555,000 to purchase the building.

