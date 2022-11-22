Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

5 Points Music Sanctuary raising money to buy building

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - 5 Points Music Foundation founder Tyler Godsey joined Here @ Home to talk about its fundraising goal to buy its building.

The old church that sits near the corner of Jefferson Street and Maple Ave SW in Roanoke has been converted into a venue space and for the last several years it has hosted events, concerts and other festivals.

The foundation’s mission is to make those events and our lives more accessible by thinking of people with disabilities and looking at ways to be more accommodating.

This Giving Tuesday 5 Points wants you to help with that mission and consider donating or attending a special dinner and performance with Holly Bowling w. John Kadlecik.

The money raised will go toward the foundation’s capital campaign to raise $555,000 to purchase the building.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Roanoke Police Department reports two men were ejected from the vehicle after a crash Sunday.
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
Homestead Creamery has several flavors of milk to choose from. The company is asking customers...
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles

Latest News

5 Points Music Sanctuary Raising Money to Buy Building
5 Points Music Sanctuary Raising Money to Buy Building
New Gallery Exhibit Opens at Glencoe Mansion
New Gallery Exhibit Opens at Glencoe Mansion
New Gallery Exhibit Opens at Glencoe Mansion
New gallery exhibit opens at Glencoe Mansion
Chess Pie
Here’s how to make Chess Pie