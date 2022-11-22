$8.9M spent to establish performance driving school in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Skip Barber Racing School, an automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Connecticut and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County.

Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Tuesday, saying VIR will build a 25,000-square-foot facility within the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber for the operation. Virginia competed with California and Texas for the project, which Youngkin says will create 24 jobs.

“Our relationship with Virginia started with VIRginia International Raceway. The more our team worked with Connie Nyholm and VIR, the more apparent it was that Virginia and Halifax Country would be the ideal location for our new headquarters,” said Anthony DeMonte, CEO of Skip Barber. “The support the Governor’s office and Halifax County provide to motorsports businesses and the automotive industry is second to none.”

“We want to thank both the Governor’s office and Halifax County for working so diligently with us to secure an opportunity for the Skip Barber Racing School to relocate their home to the VIRginia Motorsport Technology Park,” said Connie Nyholm, CEO and Co-Owner of VIR. “Motorsport runs deep in Southern Virginia and this will add further depth to our already robust network of motorsport businesses here on-site and in Halifax County.”

“We are proud to welcome Skip Barber Racing School to the Commonwealth, adding another corporate headquarters operation to our growing roster,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “VIRginia International Raceway is an invaluable employer in Halifax County, a tourism and economic development driver in Southern Virginia, and a top road course in the nation. These assets helped attract Skip Barber, and we look forward to supporting the company as it boosts the Commonwealth’s growing auto racing industry and creates new, high-paying jobs.”

“This is an exciting addition to the VIRginia Motorsport Technology Park located on property at Virginia International Raceway,” said Scott Simpson, Halifax County Administrator. “The Skip Barber Racing School’s decision to locate here and create 24 new jobs is tremendous. Halifax County and the IDA have been working very closely with VIR to add complementary business resources to the VIRginia Motorsport Technology Park; and Skip Barber will be an asset to the continued growth and expansion of our automotive and tourism sector in Halifax County and at VIR.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.