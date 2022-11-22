Birthdays
Alleged kidnapping in traffic caught on camera; suspect arrested

Alleged abductor arrested in Cabell County
By Tim Irr and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alleged kidnapping was caught on camera Monday evening in the middle of a busy intersection near a West Virginia shopping center.

A man, identified by West Virginia State Police as Danny White Jr., was arrested in relation to the incident. He faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery, WSAZ reports.

Troopers say the call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about an abduction at the Merritts Creek Shopping Plaza near the junction of Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area.

Danny White Jr. faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery.
Danny White Jr. faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery.(WVRJA)

The video, shot by a woman in traffic, shows a young woman being dragged by a man out of a car and thrown into a pickup truck.

The victim’s family told state troopers they had rescued their daughter from an abusive relationship earlier in the day in Mason County and were returning home when the alleged abuser, White, caught up with them and took the victim.

Troopers went to White’s home to make the arrest and take the victim back home.

White is awaiting arraignment at Western Regional Jail.

