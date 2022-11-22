Bedford County Sheriff’s Office helps 37 families with a Thanksgiving meal

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As the cost of food continues to increase, preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be struggle for some families. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is making sure families have a meal for Thanksgiving.

During this season of giving, Bedford County law enforcement officers gave families the staple items they need for Thursday’s big meal. The department’s sheriff explained why the office decided to help.

“We come together on Thanksgiving because there’s three things we know about,” Sheriff Mike Miller said. “We know about family, we know about friends, but there are people in this community that do not have the food to go along with their Thanksgiving.”

The sheriff’s office is able to help 37 families this year.

“That’s over 120 individuals in our community that will have Thanksgiving, that will be able to sit down to a Thanksgiving meal now and to celebrate the things that have gone right in their life,” Sheriff Miller said.

The Bedford County’s Sheriff’s Office is helping families like James Young.

“We struggle, it’s hard, honestly, cause inflation is so bad with food, and it’s really hard on us,” Young said. “That’s why we try to reach out to people like [the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office] for Thanksgiving to try and help us.”

Food Lion, Walmart and other businesses around town helped donate money and food for the Thanksgiving drive.

“We have a great community that sticks together and when we find someone in need, we’re able to help them,” Sheriff Miller said.

Sheriff Miller explained everyone deserves a full meal on Thanksgiving.

“We’re just not there for something negative, we’re there for the positive stuff,” Sheriff Miller said. “We want to make sure our community is fed, we want to make sure they’re safe and we want to make sure they’re healthy and to do that is how we ended up being able to help somebody in this time of Thanksgiving.”

This is the third year the sheriff’s office has participated in the Thanksgiving food drive.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.