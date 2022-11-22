Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office helps 37 families with a Thanksgiving meal

Each family got an array of staple food items for Thursday's meal
Each family got an array of staple food items for Thursday's meal(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As the cost of food continues to increase, preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be struggle for some families. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is making sure families have a meal for Thanksgiving.

During this season of giving, Bedford County law enforcement officers gave families the staple items they need for Thursday’s big meal. The department’s sheriff explained why the office decided to help.

“We come together on Thanksgiving because there’s three things we know about,” Sheriff Mike Miller said. “We know about family, we know about friends, but there are people in this community that do not have the food to go along with their Thanksgiving.”

The sheriff’s office is able to help 37 families this year.

“That’s over 120 individuals in our community that will have Thanksgiving, that will be able to sit down to a Thanksgiving meal now and to celebrate the things that have gone right in their life,” Sheriff Miller said.

The Bedford County’s Sheriff’s Office is helping families like James Young.

“We struggle, it’s hard, honestly, cause inflation is so bad with food, and it’s really hard on us,” Young said. “That’s why we try to reach out to people like [the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office] for Thanksgiving to try and help us.”

Food Lion, Walmart and other businesses around town helped donate money and food for the Thanksgiving drive.

“We have a great community that sticks together and when we find someone in need, we’re able to help them,” Sheriff Miller said.

Sheriff Miller explained everyone deserves a full meal on Thanksgiving.

“We’re just not there for something negative, we’re there for the positive stuff,” Sheriff Miller said. “We want to make sure our community is fed, we want to make sure they’re safe and we want to make sure they’re healthy and to do that is how we ended up being able to help somebody in this time of Thanksgiving.”

This is the third year the sheriff’s office has participated in the Thanksgiving food drive.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Roanoke Police Department reports two men were ejected from the vehicle after a crash Sunday.
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
Homestead Creamery has several flavors of milk to choose from. The company is asking customers...
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles

Latest News

Five Points Sanctuary raising money to buy building
5 Points Music Sanctuary raising money to buy building
5 Points Music Sanctuary Raising Money to Buy Building
5 Points Music Sanctuary Raising Money to Buy Building
Danville Luminary Trail
Danville Parks and Recreation to host annual Luminary Trail walk
Montgomery Museum of Art and History
Montgomery Museum launching monthly mental health sessions