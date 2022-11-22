The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air! The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg.

Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe.

Through the pandemic, she continued online orders and making fudge at her shop in Pulaski County. But recently had to close that location.

Now, she’s re-opening a new, bigger shop calling it The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady Cafe.

Burdette’s hope is to continue to spread positivity --- and of course -- share some good food.

“When people walk in, we want them to not only love the fudge but we want them to experience joy as soon as they walk in. So that’s what---- everything that is new to the fun shop brings me joy and I hope it brings everybody else joy,” said Robin Burdette the owner of the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady Cafe.

The cafe is located right off Main Street in downtown Christiansburg at the former Mockingbird Cafe location.

The Fudge Lady also plans to add breakfast and lunch to the menu in 2023.

The Blue Ridge Fudge Shop is expected to open the first week of December, so you can pick up a sweet treat just in time for the holidays.

