Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Danville Parks and Recreation to host annual Luminary Trail walk

Danville Luminary Trail
Danville Luminary Trail(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Luminary Trail Walk next week.

The Riverwalk Trail will be filled with Christmas lights and carolers singing holiday songs from the Main Street Plaza to the Community Market.

The Luminary Trail Walk will take place December 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public and free for everyone.

“It is a very nice tradition for a lot of families,” said Charlene Presley, division director for special recreation. “Several families that I know come out to honor those that have passed away. It’s just a great way to bring the family together at the start of the holiday season.”

Anyone who is interested in being a caroler in the trail walk can contact Danville Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Roanoke Police Department reports two men were ejected from the vehicle after a crash Sunday.
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
Homestead Creamery has several flavors of milk to choose from. The company is asking customers...
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles

Latest News

VA AG Miyares "One Pill Can Kill" Initiative
One Pill Can Kill: Safety initiative launched by Virginia AG and First Lady
VA AG Miyares "One Pill Can Kill" Initiative
VA AG Miyares "One Pill Can Kill" Initiative
Lots of sun for Tuesday.
Full Forecast: Sunny & Dry Next Few Days
Salem Mayhem
Professional indoor lacrosse league coming to Salem