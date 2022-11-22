Danville Parks and Recreation to host annual Luminary Trail walk

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Luminary Trail Walk next week.

The Riverwalk Trail will be filled with Christmas lights and carolers singing holiday songs from the Main Street Plaza to the Community Market.

The Luminary Trail Walk will take place December 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public and free for everyone.

“It is a very nice tradition for a lot of families,” said Charlene Presley, division director for special recreation. “Several families that I know come out to honor those that have passed away. It’s just a great way to bring the family together at the start of the holiday season.”

Anyone who is interested in being a caroler in the trail walk can contact Danville Parks and Recreation.

