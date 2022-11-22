Birthdays
Deck the Heels 5K set for December

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Deck the Heels 5K is set for December 10 in Altavista.

Held the second Saturday of December each year, the Deck the Heels 5k is “not only a fun race, but also a huge holiday extravaganza with Santa, food, hot chocolate, music and more,” according to event organizers. There will also be medals for those who complete the race.

All proceeds go to filling care boxes for children with cancer. Glow-in-the-Dark accessories will be available at packet pickup. Runners are encouraged to “Deck” themselves out for this event.

There is also a virtual Deck the Heels 5k for anyone unable to join in person. Virtual participants are able to choose a 5k course and submit their times to the results page.

The event raises funds for the Claire Parker Foundation, created in memory of the event’s organizers’ daughter, Claire. It provides ongoing care and emotional support for children and families battling pediatric cancer. To find out more, visit claireparkerfoundation.org.

