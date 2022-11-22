Birthdays
Dozens of local organizations decorate trees for Hotel Roanoke’s ‘Fashion for Evergreens’ event

The Fashion for Evergreens competition officially starts on Thanksgiving
The Fashion for Evergreens competition officially starts on Thanksgiving(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual tree decorating contest.

More than 25 local businesses and organizations are participating in this year’s “Fashion for Evergreens” competition. Community members can vote on their favorite trees by making donations to United Way.

Over the years, the contest has raised more than $80,000 for the charity.

The hotel’s general manager explained the “elves” have been busy these last few days getting the trees ready.

”We got some fabulous concepts here for our Christmas trees, our adopted trees by these local organizations are really doing a wonderful job for United Way of Roanoke Valley,” Brian Wells said. “We think that the folks here in greater Roanoke are going to be thrilled.”

This year, the hotel is having a professional photographer take family photos in the decorated lobby November 30 and December 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families are encouraged to make a donation of $15 for each professional portrait.

All of those proceeds will also go to United Way.

The voting competition officially starts on Thanksgiving.

