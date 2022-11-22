As flu cases surge, Carilion expert urges vaccinations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge of patients with the flu.

And in western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Influenza cases normally peak in December, January and February, but Carilion Clinic reports it hasn’t seen as many cases this early in about ten years.

Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie is the Infectious Diseases Section Chief at Carilion Clinic.

“Knowing that influenza is circulating everywhere, and knowing that the vaccines are well-matched, the answer is a simple thing, getting vaccinated as quickly as possible is key,” Baffoe-Bonnie told reporters during a virtual briefing Monday morning.

Carilion Clinic has scheduled a free flu vaccine event on Tuesday November 22 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center.

