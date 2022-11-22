Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

As flu cases surge, Carilion expert urges vaccinations

As cases of influenza surge in western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging vaccinations.
As cases of influenza surge in western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging vaccinations.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge of patients with the flu.

And in western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Influenza cases normally peak in December, January and February, but Carilion Clinic reports it hasn’t seen as many cases this early in about ten years.

Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie is the Infectious Diseases Section Chief at Carilion Clinic.

“Knowing that influenza is circulating everywhere, and knowing that the vaccines are well-matched, the answer is a simple thing, getting vaccinated as quickly as possible is key,” Baffoe-Bonnie told reporters during a virtual briefing Monday morning.

Carilion Clinic has scheduled a free flu vaccine event on Tuesday November 22 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Department reports that two men were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene.
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
New River Valley Regional Jail
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say
Credit: Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office
Girl, 9, reported missing out of Stafford Co. found safe

Latest News

Every apartment and rental property is required to have a smoke alarm.
Roanoke City Council approves smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties
The executive director says the water is still safe to drink
Western Virginia Water Authority is working to reduce a compound chemical found in the Spring Hollow reservoir
No. 11 Hokies women’s basketball defeats Kentucky, 82-74
WDBJ7 photo
Large police presence in NW Roanoke