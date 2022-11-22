Here @ Home offers day-of Thanksgiving tips with Chef Nate Sloan

(WDBJ) - Here @ Home joins owner and chef Nate Sloan inside bloom restaurant to offer tips about how to tackle Thanksgiving Day.

Sloan recommends going into the day with a game plan and tackling the big things first. That means putting your turkey in to the over first, then determining your other large tasks, like a baked good that needs to cool or a big batch of mashed potatoes.

He also wants hosts to feel confident delegating tasks. Sloan says not everything needs to happen in the kitchen. You can have someone pick herbs while watching football or use someone with good knife skills to chop vegetables in a dining room.

During our visit to the restaurant Sloan also showed Here @ Home how to prepare a stuffed squash dish that could work as a Thanksgiving side.

He says to bake the squash ahead of time and then prepare a barley pilaf that can be stuffed into the squash the day of the big meal.

The bloom barley pilaf includes barley, vinaigrette, dried cranberries, pepitas, curly kale, lemon, and salt.

He then put the pilaf into the hallowed-out squash, added oil on top and roasted it in the oven for about 6 to 8 minutes at 400 degrees.

To plate the dish he layered chopped apples, drizzled with oil and a balsamic reduction, and then placed the squash on top. He said you can then garnish the squash with shredded cheese, like parmesan, and extra pepitas.

This roasted squash is currently available as a dish at bloom.

