Hometown Sports Extra Podcast: North Cross Raiders Football Named Champs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is now offering a podcast devoted entirely to sports! Hometown Sports Extra examines the importance of sports in our hometowns through the people who help us love them.

In this episode of Hometown Sports Extra, Brittany Morgan sits down with North Cross Head Football Coach Stephen Alexander.

The North Cross Raider football program has won their first championship since 2019. Head coach Stephen Alexander shares his thoughts on avenging last year’s loss at states, his feelings on his graduating players, and the deep connection between the North Cross and UVA football programs in the wake of a tragedy that killed three players earlier this month.

