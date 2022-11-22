Birthdays
Hometown Sports Extra Podcast: North Cross Raiders Football Named Champs

In this episode, Raiders head coach Stephen Alexander shares his thoughts on avenging last year's loss at states, his feelings on his graduating players, and the deep connection between the North Cross and UVA football programs in the wake of a tragedy that killed three players earlier this month.(WDBJ7)
By Brittany Morgan and Anthony Romano
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is now offering a podcast devoted entirely to sports! Hometown Sports Extra examines the importance of sports in our hometowns through the people who help us love them.

In this episode of Hometown Sports Extra, Brittany Morgan sits down with North Cross Head Football Coach Stephen Alexander.

The North Cross Raider football program has won their first championship since 2019.  Head coach Stephen Alexander shares his thoughts on avenging last year’s loss at states, his feelings on his graduating players, and the deep connection between the North Cross and UVA football programs in the wake of a tragedy that killed three players earlier this month.

WDBJ7 offers our hometowns a variety of podcast programs! Listen to our award-winning podcast series, Hometown Stories. You can also check out our Spanish language podcast, Noticias de la Ciudad Estrella.

