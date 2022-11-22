Lynchburg woman arrested for convenience store robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a woman suspected of robbing the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning.

34-year-old Teja Ewell of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with felony eluding, robbery, identity theft, reckless driving and several other traffic-related charges.

Police say they responded at 8:32 a.m. to the 5200 block of Fort Ave, for a reported robbery.

The person who called the police told them the store was robbed by a woman, whom police say is Ewell. The caller claimed Ewell assaulted the store clerk and stole the cash register, which contained cash. Ewell allegedly drove away in a maroon sedan on Fort Ave in the direction of downtown Lynchburg.

Upon initial investigation and review of surveillance video from the store, Ewell’s description and the sedan’s description were given to officers, who searched for and found Ewell in a maroon Toyota sedan on Tulip Street in Lynchburg.

Police say when they tried to get Ewell out of her vehicle, she drove away, leading officers on a chase. The pursuit ended when Ewell fled her vehicle in the 2300 block of Rivermont Avenue. Police say they arrested Ewell after a short chase at 9:45 a.m.

Police say Ewell was wanted on multiple charges before the robbery, including credit card theft, credit card fraud, petit larceny and failure to comply with a court order.

Police believe the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to the community.

Ewell is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Detective C.T. Davis with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6166.

