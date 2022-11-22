Birthdays
Man sentenced to prison for attempting to distribute Methamphetamine in Grayson County

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was ordered to spend 10 years in prison for attempting to distribute drugs in Grayson County, according to the Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Cristian Alejandro Perez was found guilty in July of one count of possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

Perez was originally sentenced to 20 years in prison. After 10 years, he will be released and put on probation for five years.

Investigators say a traffic stop was conducted August 13, 2020. During the stop, officers found drugs in the vehicle, along with information suggesting the drugs were acquired from a home on Elliot Place Rd.

Members of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and HIDTA Twin County Narcotic Task Force conducted surveillance. During the surveillance, investigators noticed several cars were traveling to and from the home.

Investigators say a man arrived at the home on Elliot Place Rd at around 4:00 a.m. and went inside. Surveillance showed the man rolling a crystal substance in his hand wrapped in clear packaging material. A man living at the home had a Fourth Amendment waiver in place. Investigators say entry was made into the residence based upon the Fourth Amendment waiver and the search resulted in identifying the suspect as Christian Alejandro Perez who was arrested on a drug distribution charge.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

