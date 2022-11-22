Montgomery Museum launching monthly mental health sessions

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has a new way for people to meet with mental health professionals.

Once a month, the museum will offer free mental health tips and tricks using art and museum exhibits followed by group conversations.

A licensed therapist will be leading the sessions and will focus the talks around positive psychology.

“We have different themed sessions, everything from mindfulness of sculpting, to talk about mindfulness, we’re going to have coping with words, visual music, it’s really these abstract thoughts, pairing with psychology,” Executive Director Casey Jenkins said.

The classes are free and will be held on third Thursday of the month from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The first class will be on December 15.

Click here to find out more information and to register.

