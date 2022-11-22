New gallery exhibit opens at Glencoe Mansion

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Scott Gardner, Museum Director for Glencoe Mansion, along with artist Yvonne Alderman, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about a new exhibit on display at the Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery.

Alderman’s show, “Visions in Mixed Media and Wood,” reflects much of the process she uses to create her works. The visions relate to pictures that come into her thoughts as she drives through the mountains, washes dishes or considers political issues and other elements of her life. She then decides whether to create the vision in mixed media or wood.

Similarly, she often looks at the objects around her and the materials she has on hand. She can begin by painting a background in various colors, add material and paper, and then decide the direction the piece is going.

Yvonne Alderman is a native of Southwest Virginia, hailing from Carroll County. Growing up in the Blue Ridge, she absorbed the culture and environment around her. She experienced the many ways that people of the region expressed themselves from gardening and quilting to telling family stories and painting. She was also inspired by the mountains and the flora and fauna that inhabit them.

See the exhibit at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery on 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. Opening reception will be held Saturday, November 26 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. It coincides with the Small Business Saturday event to promote shopping local to support local business and artisans, which will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

