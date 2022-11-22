Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Potential gas leak closes Lord Botetourt High School Tuesday

Lord Botetourt High School under limited lockdown because of a social media threat... 10.21.2022
Lord Botetourt High School under limited lockdown because of a social media threat... 10.21.2022(Botetourt County Public Schools)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lord Botetourt High School is closed Tuesday because of a potential gas leak, according to Botetourt County Public Schools.

For students who were already en route to the high school when the announcement was made, BCPS transportation planned to return them to their destinations. Students at the Governor’s School or Virginia Western Community College were to be picked up by BCPS transportation and dropped off at Lord Botetourt.

Students were not be permitted in the building and parents were told to arrange to pick them up.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Large police presence seen in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Roanoke Police Department reports two men were ejected from the vehicle after a crash Sunday.
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
Homestead Creamery has several flavors of milk to choose from. The company is asking customers...
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles

Latest News

Pittsylvania County Schools
Pittsylvania County will receive 10 new school resource officers to increase safety
Pitt. Co. SRO Number To Double
Fallon Park Elementary School
Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School
Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness