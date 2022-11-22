Potential gas leak closes Lord Botetourt High School Tuesday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lord Botetourt High School is closed Tuesday because of a potential gas leak, according to Botetourt County Public Schools.

For students who were already en route to the high school when the announcement was made, BCPS transportation planned to return them to their destinations. Students at the Governor’s School or Virginia Western Community College were to be picked up by BCPS transportation and dropped off at Lord Botetourt.

Students were not be permitted in the building and parents were told to arrange to pick them up.

