Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Professional indoor lacrosse league coming to Salem

Salem Mayhem
Salem Mayhem(Professional Box Lacrosse Association)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association is bringing the sport to Salem before the end of this year.

The Salem Mayhem will be one of the nine teams in the league, and will play at the Salem Civic Center. Through this new venture, the association plans to highlight the best parts of the game by showcasing the athleticism of collegiate lacrosse players through championing fast-paced action.

The League is headed by Commissioner Steve Donner, who brings 27 years of experience to the table.

“As an organization, we are absolutely thrilled about having a team in Salem,” said Donner. “Both the city and the community itself have a long history with the sport of lacrosse, and we know that the PBLA will help add to that illustrious tradition by bringing America’s fastest growing, and most exciting professional sport to the city of Salem.”

The list of teams in the league includes:

SALEM MAYHEM – VA.

BINGHAMPTON BOMBERS – N.Y.

CHARLOTTE BOOTLEGGERS – N.C.

ELMIRA RENEGADES – N.Y.

HAMPTON HAMMERHEADS – VA.

JIM THORPE ALL-AMERICANS – PA.

NEW ENGLAND CHOWDERHEADS SYRACUSE SPARK – N.Y.

TRENTON TERROR – N.J.

The first game of the Salem Mayhem inaugural season will be against Commonwealth counterpart the Hampton Hammerheads Friday, December 30t The rest of their schedule and roster can be found here.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 23 at 10 A.M.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Roanoke Police Department reports two men were ejected from the vehicle after a crash Sunday.
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
Homestead Creamery has several flavors of milk to choose from. The company is asking customers...
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles

Latest News

Virginia At Virginia Tech Game Scheduled For Saturday Canceled
Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy
No. 11 Hokies women’s basketball defeats Kentucky, 82-74
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit