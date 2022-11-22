Professional indoor lacrosse league coming to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association is bringing the sport to Salem before the end of this year.

The Salem Mayhem will be one of the nine teams in the league, and will play at the Salem Civic Center. Through this new venture, the association plans to highlight the best parts of the game by showcasing the athleticism of collegiate lacrosse players through championing fast-paced action.

The League is headed by Commissioner Steve Donner, who brings 27 years of experience to the table.

“As an organization, we are absolutely thrilled about having a team in Salem,” said Donner. “Both the city and the community itself have a long history with the sport of lacrosse, and we know that the PBLA will help add to that illustrious tradition by bringing America’s fastest growing, and most exciting professional sport to the city of Salem.”

The list of teams in the league includes:

SALEM MAYHEM – VA.

BINGHAMPTON BOMBERS – N.Y.

CHARLOTTE BOOTLEGGERS – N.C.

ELMIRA RENEGADES – N.Y.

HAMPTON HAMMERHEADS – VA.

JIM THORPE ALL-AMERICANS – PA.

NEW ENGLAND CHOWDERHEADS SYRACUSE SPARK – N.Y.

TRENTON TERROR – N.J.

The first game of the Salem Mayhem inaugural season will be against Commonwealth counterpart the Hampton Hammerheads Friday, December 30t The rest of their schedule and roster can be found here.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 23 at 10 A.M.

