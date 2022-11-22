Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Senior Alert issued for missing Alexandria man

65-year-old Djean Edwards.
65-year-old Djean Edwards.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert has been issued for an Alexandria man who was last reported seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

State police say 65-year-old Djean Edwards was last seen on foot in the area of Seminary Rd in Alexandria.

Police say Edwards is a Black male who stands 5′11″ tall and weighs 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He might be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, red, white and black Converse, a blue and black coat and a black wool hat.

Edwards suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information on Edward’s location is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-4444.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Roanoke Police Department reports two men were ejected from the vehicle after a crash Sunday.
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
Homestead Creamery has several flavors of milk to choose from. The company is asking customers...
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles

Latest News

Teja Marie Ewell mugshot from 2021
Lynchburg woman arrested for convenience store robbery
VA Governor Glenn Youngkin makes an announcement about Skip Barber Racing School moving to VIR
$8.9M spent to establish performance driving school in Halifax County
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, portion of interstate closed
Danville Luminary Trail
Danville Parks and Recreation to host annual Luminary Trail walk