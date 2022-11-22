Temperatures continue to warm across the region

Another chilly start to our day

Dry and seasonable into Thanksgiving

Still tracking rain chances for the end of the week

TUESDAY

Sunny and warmer weather continue for the next few days. Expect mostly sunny conditions through Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 50s for most hometowns each afternoon. Some lower 60s are likely on Wednesday. Low temperatures moderate back into the 20s and 30s.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s. (WDBJ Weather)

THANKSGIVING DAY & BLACK FRIDAY

Confidence is increasing that most, if not all, of Thanksgiving Day will be dry throughout our hometowns! A few showers are possible overnight, but most should remain dry. Scattered showers are possible Black Friday.

It looks like a lot of the heaviest rainfall will remain to our south Friday as we just see the northern fringes of the system.

A system could bring rain by the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

A cool start will be with us on Thanksgiving morning as lows will read in the upper 20s and low 30s. By the afternoon, high temperatures will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Thanksgiving Thursday is looking fairly nice with highs well into the 50s. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Again, models are having a hard time pinpointing the exact timing of this system. We could hold onto some lingering moisture into early Saturday. We’ll then see a lull in the activity Saturday afternoon before another push of moisture tries to push into the area on Sunday. Highs this weekend will hold in the mid to upper 50s.

We could see one more push of moisture move through early Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

