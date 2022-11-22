Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy

(WWBT photo)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies and Hoos football matchup scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg has been canceled as the Virginia football program continues to heal following the recent deadly shooting.

A statement from Virginia Tech Athletics is included below:

“The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Department reports that two men were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene.
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
New River Valley Regional Jail
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say
Roanoke Police Department reports two men were ejected from the vehicle after a crash Sunday.
Second person dies after Roanoke crash

Latest News

No. 11 Hokies women’s basketball defeats Kentucky, 82-74
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Leader of VMI football to resign
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday,...
AP Top 25: Virginia climbs to No. 5, UNC and Houston are 1-2