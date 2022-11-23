72-year-old dies after Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcycle driver died Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the 5000 block of W Main Street.

According to Roanoke Co. Police, James Thompson, 72 of Elliston, was driving west on a 2002 Harley Davidson when he approached slower traffic and rear-ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

He was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene.

The people in the truck were wearing their seatbelts and not injured. No charges are pending.

The road was closed for a period of time but traffic has resumed.

