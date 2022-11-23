Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Altavista woman with dementia reported missing

May Bowyer Drake, reported missing from Altavista.
May Bowyer Drake, reported missing from Altavista.(Altavista Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - An Altavista woman has been reported missing, according to the Altavista Police Department.

75-year-old May Bowyer Drake was last seen in the 1400 block of Broad St at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say Drake is 5′8″ tall with blue eyes and grey hair. The Altavista Police Chief also told WDBJ7 that Drake was diagnosed with dementia about a year ago.

Police are actively searching for Drake and are asking anyone with information on her location to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 23, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 23, 2022
Wednesday Morning Update
Porch Pirate Prohibition
Marina Lights