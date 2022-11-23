Altavista woman with dementia reported missing

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - An Altavista woman has been reported missing, according to the Altavista Police Department.

75-year-old May Bowyer Drake was last seen in the 1400 block of Broad St at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say Drake is 5′8″ tall with blue eyes and grey hair. The Altavista Police Chief also told WDBJ7 that Drake was diagnosed with dementia about a year ago.

Police are actively searching for Drake and are asking anyone with information on her location to call 9-1-1.

