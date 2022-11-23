Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

BRAAC students present holiday parade

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - What started as way to celebrate Thanksgiving during the pandemic returned for an encore.

Students at the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center in Roanoke Co. presented their own holiday event, inspired by the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

They’ve been working on their floats for the last couple of weeks, and Tuesday afternoon they paraded through the parking lot as family and friends cheered them on.

Leslie Painter is Administrative Director of the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.

“Thanksgiving comes around every year, and you always want to see Santa and kids dressed up, and we always want to give back to the community and we thought this is a great way to do it,” Painter told WDBJ7. “These are amazing kids and they can do anything and everything other children can do. And so I think today proved it.”

This was the second year the center organized the holiday parade, and BRAAC hopes to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Roanoke Police Department reports two men were ejected from the vehicle after a crash Sunday.
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The...
Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods
Homestead Creamery has several flavors of milk to choose from. The company is asking customers...
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles

Latest News

Rock House Marina Christmas lights
Rock House Marina sets up Christmas lights display
AG Launches One Pill Can Kill Campaign
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office Delivering Thanksgiving Meals
Hotel Roanoke Trees