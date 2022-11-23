Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) -You likely know him as the TV news anchor, that TV weather guy or the chief meteorologist, but for two young men, that guy – he’s just Dad.

What’s it like having a father who’s on TV, who everybody knows when you’re growing up?

“It was a little weird. I’m not going to lie; it was a little strange,” said Daniel Reed.

“Maybe it was a little awkward at school. Kids saying ‘Hey man your Dad said it was going to snow. It didn’t snow.’ That was a little funny sometimes,” Daniel Reed said.

And for the Reed family going out meant being approached by viewers.

“That can be very interesting,” said Robin’s wife Teresa Reed. “They just want to meet Robin. That’s Okay.”

And when your husband is voted numerous times as Roanoke’s sexiest man by readers of the Roanoker magazine. “Well, I pick up his socks and he eats peanut butter crackers in bed, so there you go,” said Teresa Reed breaking into a laugh “We don’t take that seriously.”

What the Reed’s always took seriously was family time- with Robin working the late shift on the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news, making it home for dinner was a priority when the boys were small.

“He would come in for that hour of dinner, I’d hand him a child and say ‘Have fun, I’m going to take a break here,’” Teresa Reed said. “He gladly took the slack and he went and bathed them and got them ready for bed said goodnight to them and put them to bed.”

That dinner-time routine continued as the boys grew older.

“He came home every night for dinner and we had dinner as a family,” Patrick Reed said.

“He always came to our marching band performances,” said Daniel Reed. “He was there for scouting activities.”

That included trips to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State.

“You may not think of him as a rugged outdoorsmen but he could be a rugged outdoorsmen and hold his own,” Patrick Reed.

The boys say one of their fondest childhood memories was going to work with their dad.

“Sometimes on Friday’s, and this is a big joy and memory, for me growing up,” Daniel Reed. “He’d bring us to work. We’d come to WDBJ; There’s Roy Stanley yelling at me ‘Hey little Reed’ and Mike and others. It was fun to be around him in his element see him do his craft and being around the cameras and the lights.”

Their dad, they say, inspired their careers. Both work in strategic communications at Virginia universities.

“Just having a front row seat to watch one of the best, to watch our dad, that has been the pleasure of a lifetime,” Daniel Reed said. I’m so glad we were able to learn from him and be mentored by him but also get to call him Dad. It’s pretty special.”

That authenticity that warmness has always been who he is,” said Patrick Reed. “That’s probably what I’ve learned the most from him is the way he deals with others and the way he treats others. I try to do that in my own life to this day.”

To the viewers who’ve only known Robin Reed on TV, we wanted to ask them to tell us something about Robin we don’t know.

“He loves to ride around on his tractor. That’s his meditation,” said Teresa Reed. “He loves to garden.”

“He loves to cook. He’s a terrible dancer but it’s funny to watch,” said Daniel Reed. “It doesn’t stop him from trying to dance,” said Patrick Reed.

He also loves music, is a connoisseur of the Beatles and is a good bass player, according to Teresa Reed. He’s also crazy about his two grandchildren.

“We have lived frugal lives saving money and not being extravagant, but if a grandchild sees a toy they possibly could want, it makes no difference how much it costs he’s going to take care of that. I love seeing that,” said Teresa Reed.

Robin will continue teaching as a professor of practice at the School of Communication at Virginia Tech, but now after 41 years of marriage, raising two successful sons and enjoying two grandchildren- Robin is stepping away from the studio lights and cameras and stepping into a new chapter.

“He deserves it. He has put so many years in of dedication, It’s time for him to relax,” said Teresa Reed. “It’s going to be wonderful, we’re very excited for it. We really are.”

