Community members are providing gifts to senior citizens in need this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg.

Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish list. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.

Once you pick a tag, you can drop off the unwrapped present where you picked up the tag and the company, Home Instead, will take care of the rest.

Home Instead’s franchise owner explained how a small gift can go a long way.

”For some of our seniors, these gifts can really bring comfort to their lives,” Betsy Head said. “It gives them warmth when they maybe can’t afford to have the thermostat turned up as high as they want to.”

The program will be accepting gifts for senior citizens until December 9. Home Instead will be delivering the gifts to nearly 500 seniors this year in the Roanoke Valley and another 500 in Lynchburg.

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ trees can be found here:

Roanoke -

Dilly Dally, 1511 Eddy Ave., Salem, 24153

District Vue Apartments, 2550 Orange Ave. NE, Roanoke, 24012

Elderberry’s, 3565 Electric Rd., Suite E, Roanoke, 24018

Elderberry’s Salem, 30 W. Main St., Salem, 24153

Home Instead, 6349 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, 24019

The Olive Garden Restaurant, 1925 Valley View Boulevard NW, Roanoke, 24012

The Orchards Apartments, 5360 Orchard Hill Dr., Roanoke, 24019

Twin Creeks Brewing Company, 111 S. Pollard St., Vinton, 24179

Lynchburg -

Home Instead, 2085 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, 24501

The Olive Garden Restaurant, 4038 Wards Rd., Lynchburg, 24502

