Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Community members are providing gifts to senior citizens in need this holiday season

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg.

Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish list. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.

Once you pick a tag, you can drop off the unwrapped present where you picked up the tag and the company, Home Instead, will take care of the rest.

Home Instead’s franchise owner explained how a small gift can go a long way.

”For some of our seniors, these gifts can really bring comfort to their lives,” Betsy Head said. “It gives them warmth when they maybe can’t afford to have the thermostat turned up as high as they want to.”

The program will be accepting gifts for senior citizens until December 9. Home Instead will be delivering the gifts to nearly 500 seniors this year in the Roanoke Valley and another 500 in Lynchburg.

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ trees can be found here:

Roanoke -

  • Dilly Dally, 1511 Eddy Ave., Salem, 24153
  • District Vue Apartments, 2550 Orange Ave. NE, Roanoke, 24012
  • Elderberry’s, 3565 Electric Rd., Suite E, Roanoke, 24018
  • Elderberry’s Salem, 30 W. Main St., Salem, 24153
  • Home Instead, 6349 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, 24019
  • The Olive Garden Restaurant, 1925 Valley View Boulevard NW, Roanoke, 24012
  • The Orchards Apartments, 5360 Orchard Hill Dr., Roanoke, 24019
  • Twin Creeks Brewing Company, 111 S. Pollard St., Vinton, 24179

Lynchburg -

  • Home Instead, 2085 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, 24501
  • The Olive Garden Restaurant, 4038 Wards Rd., Lynchburg, 24502

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

Fall into Winter Fest
Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest
12 Days of Small Business Saturday
Uptown Martinsville celebrates 12 Days of Small Business Saturday
Roanoke Star's 73rd Anniversary Celebrated
Roanoke Star's 73rd Anniversary Celebrated
Pulaski Police Department
Pulaski Police protecting packages this holiday season