Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Fire destroys Bedford County home

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Crews say they responded at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd and found the home heavily engulfed in flames.

Crews got the fire under control quickly and worked to overhaul the damage to the home before returning to service.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bedford County Fire Marshals Office.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

Fire on Bold Branch Road in Moneta-Bedford FD
Fire on Bold Branch Road in Moneta-Bedford FD
Staying warm for our week.
Full Forecast: Sunny & Dry Wednesday; Staying Dry for Turkey Day
A flag flies at half-staff.
Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of Walmart shooting victims
Police say six people are dead and multiple others are injured after a mass shooting inside a...
“Jill and I grieve for those families.” President talks of Virginia Walmart shooting