Fire destroys Bedford County home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Crews say they responded at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd and found the home heavily engulfed in flames.

Crews got the fire under control quickly and worked to overhaul the damage to the home before returning to service.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bedford County Fire Marshals Office.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.