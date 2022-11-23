Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of Walmart shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia flags flown at half-staff in honor of six people shot to death at a Walmart store in Chesapeake Tuesday night.

Below is the text of his order:

I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the Chesapeake shooting, their families, and the entire Chesapeake community.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 and remain at half-staff until Sunday, November 27, 2022 at sunset.

Ordered on this, the 23rd day of November 2022.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

