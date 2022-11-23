“Jill and I grieve for those families.” President talks of Virginia Walmart shooting

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - President Joe Biden has weighed in on Tuesday night’s shooting that ended in seven people dead at a Walmart store in Chesapeake.

The following is his statement:

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings. But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable.

Jill and I grieve for those families, for the Chesapeake community, and for the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just suffered a terrible shooting at the University of Virginia this month. We also mourn for all those across America who have lost loved ones to these tragic shootings that we must come together as a nation to stand against.

This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough. We must take greater action.

We are grateful to the first responders who mobilized to assist victims, and I have directed federal officials to provide any support and assistance needed to the people of Chesapeake.

