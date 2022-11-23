Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for public intoxication.

Police say they arrested 37-year-old Anthony Wyatt at around 2:44 p.m. and brought him to the Danville City Jail, where he was put in a holding cell.

At around 5:26 p.m., police say a supervisor in the control room noticed that Wyatt was laying on the floor and didn’t appear to be moving, causing the supervisor to call deputies for a welfare check.

When deputies checked Wyatt’s vitals, they found that he didn’t have a pulse and began performing CPR until emergency personnel arrived. Deputies say personnel worked together to revive Wyatt and were eventually able to get a pulse.

Wyatt was then taken to a hospital by the Danville Life Saving Crew, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the incident.

