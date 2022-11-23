Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication

Police lights.
Police lights.(Storyblocks)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for public intoxication.

Police say they arrested 37-year-old Anthony Wyatt at around 2:44 p.m. and brought him to the Danville City Jail, where he was put in a holding cell.

At around 5:26 p.m., police say a supervisor in the control room noticed that Wyatt was laying on the floor and didn’t appear to be moving, causing the supervisor to call deputies for a welfare check.

When deputies checked Wyatt’s vitals, they found that he didn’t have a pulse and began performing CPR until emergency personnel arrived. Deputies say personnel worked together to revive Wyatt and were eventually able to get a pulse.

Wyatt was then taken to a hospital by the Danville Life Saving Crew, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

Fire on Bold Branch Road in Moneta-Bedford FD
Fire on Bold Branch Road in Moneta-Bedford FD
House fire in Bedford County.
Fire destroys Bedford County home
Staying warm for our week.
Full Forecast: Sunny & Dry Wednesday; Staying Dry for Turkey Day
A flag flies at half-staff.
Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of Walmart shooting victims