Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest

Fall into Winter Fest
Fall into Winter Fest(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week.

The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest on December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and food trucks. Santa will also be there to take pictures with the kids.

Fall into Winter Fest is the holiday version of Oktoberfest due to inclement weather in October.

“There’s still a lot of the same things, but we do have that winter spin on there with Santa,” said Kimberly Keller-Bonacci, Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager. “Some of our vendors will be selling more of the winter and Christmas themed items, so a good variety of things but still sticking with that Oktoberfest feel.”

Fall into Winter Fest is open to the public and admission is free.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

Be A Santa To A Senior
Be A Santa To A Senior
Protecting Pets From Thanksgiving Foods
Protecting Pets From Thanksgiving Foods
Retail And Grocery Stores Prepare For Shopping Rush
Retail And Grocery Stores Prepare For Shopping Rush
Managers are encouraging everyone to stay safe and aware while shopping this weekend.
Roanoke Valley stores prepare for anticipated Thanksgiving weekend shopping rush