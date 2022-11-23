Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week.

The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest on December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and food trucks. Santa will also be there to take pictures with the kids.

Fall into Winter Fest is the holiday version of Oktoberfest due to inclement weather in October.

“There’s still a lot of the same things, but we do have that winter spin on there with Santa,” said Kimberly Keller-Bonacci, Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager. “Some of our vendors will be selling more of the winter and Christmas themed items, so a good variety of things but still sticking with that Oktoberfest feel.”

Fall into Winter Fest is open to the public and admission is free.

