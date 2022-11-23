Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several businesses have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, such as Walmart and Sam’s Club. But what will be open Thanksgiving Day in case you forgot something... or didn’t get enough of it... in earlier shopping?

Here’s a list of full-service grocery stores in our hometowns that will have at least limited hours of business November 24, 2022:

Earth Fare... Open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Food Giant... Open, but hours undetermined

Food Lion... Open 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Fresh Market... Open 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Kroger... Open until 4 p.m.

Roanoke Co-op... Open 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Did we miss one? Please email news@wdbj7.com and we’ll check it out.

